Cadalfest to be held Sunday

HYDERABAD: A number of poets, musicians, actors and researchers are likely to participate in the Celebrating Adivasi and Dalit Arts and Literature Festival (CADALFEST) event scheduled to be held at Lamakaan, a renowned cultural space, in Banjara Hills on Sunday.

The event will begin with a video introduction of the festival series by Nicole Thiara and Judith Misrahi-Barak. A performance of ‘Hamein Chahiye Ulfath’, which is written by Jameela Nishat, conceptualised and co-created by music composer and pianist Nirvan Athreya, and singers from Shaheen will be on offer for the attendees.A play and poetry recital will also be held.

