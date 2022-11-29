Dreading the pink slip

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How does it feel to sense that, at any moment, you could be given your exit letter? With employees across the IT sector being laid off left, right and centre, CE talks to current employees about their desperate situation

Lately, employees working in the IT (Information Technology) sector or at certain MNCs (Multinational Corporations) have been going about their work with a sense of foreboding. The fear of being laid off, a fate that other employees in the same sector as them are already suffering, has made their lives insufferable. Constantly wondering if, and when, they will be issued the pink slip and when that does happen, how will it impact their future, is a dread that looms large over them all.

As most of them have been receiving emails laying them off from their respective roles already, we try and get in touch with a few employees from different workplaces who talk about the kind of strain this constant trepidation is putting them under and what they think of the precarious circumstances they find themselves in.

Sandeep Yendluri, Sales Operations Analyst at a corporate company, talks about the wave of layoffs that is going to hit companies. “A wave of layoffs is expected as we will see a hiring freeze across the tech industry. Things are slowing down, one cannot imagine what the consequences would be,” he predicts. He delves into the emotional cost of being laid off, like one’s morale taking a hit, as he reminds, “Employee morale is the biggest driver of a consumer product’s success.” He strongly feels that upskilling is the need of the hour and so is the need for foresight, to start thinking about these problems before they escalate to uncontainable levels.

On the other hand, Nagaraj Kumar, who is an architect at an IT company, talks about how employees could face additional difficulties after witnessing such developments at the workplace. Stress, emotional breakdown, anxiety and uncertainty — individuals who have been fired could suffer from all this and a lot more. But it doesn’t stop there. Security and fear of survival in terms of financial aspects will become a concern for many of them, he says.

And those with families? They have a different problem altogether. “The family has to suffer along with the one who is financially supporting the household needs. This surely leads to frustration and guilt that they cannot hide from,” Nagaraj adds empathetically.

It was only recently that A Ruben, a Claims Associate, joined the corporate jungle, only to be shocked by the news of mass layoffs across several companies. In what came as a terrible blow, he and others in his company received emails from their management, asking them to leave before the period of six months due to “lack of funds”, shares a dismayed and confused Ruben.

“We are not sure if we can apply elsewhere, but this sudden change within several companies has led us to think about what the future holds for us and how we are ever going to overcome this situation,” worries Ruben.

