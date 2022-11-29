Home Cities Hyderabad

NCSC chief directs officials to implement minority quota

Regarding three cases of rape and sexual assault on women which were under investigation, he ordered that the accused should be arrested immediately. 

Published: 29th November 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Quota, reservation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Arun Haldar, Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes ( NCSC) reviewed the welfare programmes for SCs at the Press Information Office here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Arun Haldar said that the Commission will take all the measures to ensure justice for the minorities.

He directed the State government to take immediate steps to ensure proper implementation of the reservation/roster registers and three months' time was given to the officials to make necessary changes in the present system. Manipulations were still taking place in the reservation roster, he added.  

‘State authorities should probe rape cases properly’

Haldar said that 26 cases were examined and 22 resolved. Regarding three cases of rape and sexual assault on women which were under investigation, he ordered that the accused should be arrested immediately. He said that the State authorities should investigate the rape cases in a proper manner and the accused should be arrested and a report is sent within 24 hours. NCSC Director Sunil Kumar also participated in the meeting.

