Social activist and Professor Aruna Roy receives Sankalp Kiron Puraskar in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Social activist and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Professor Aruna Roy received ‘Sankalp Kiron Puraskar’, instituted by SuchirIndia at a function held in Hyderabad on Monday as part of ‘Sankalp Diwas 2022’.

‘Sankalp Diwas’ marks the birth anniversary of philanthropist and visionary Lion Y Kiron, founder of SuchirIndia. Expressing her delight in receiving the puraskar, Professor Aruna Roy, founder of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan said, “I feel privileged with the ‘Sankalp Kiron Puraskar’ honour bestowed on me. I laud Lion Dr Kiron, who found a unique method to celebrate his birthday. His way of spending time with special children with special needs is worth emulating.

India needs more such people who believe in giving, to make this country and the world a better place.”

Health Minister T Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao presented various awards on the occasion.

