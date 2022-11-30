Breathe easy!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Air quality in Hyderabad is far better than in Delhi. But according to experts, winter is the worst time of the year for indoor air quality at home or work in metro cities like Hyderabad. Our tightly-sealed buildings and apartment blocks trade ventilation for heating and trap pollution, which may not be grave, but is undoubtedly harmful.

Keep Indoor pollution at bay:

Poor ventilation: All of us may not have giant windows that open up to a veranda. But, if the room is poorly ventilated, spend no more than two hours in it, and go out for fresh air frequently. Keep the windows open if it’s not facing a busy road. Keep the windows slightly or at least ajar to let the airflow at night.

Avoid staying in a room/office with a prolonged presence of people: Humans give off a lot of vapour and can make the air humid if there is no proper ventilation or air circulation. An increase in humidity due to aerosols and body heat in any indoor setting is more conducive to bacteria and viruses.

Air balance: None of us wants the air outside to seep in, especially when it’s all dusty and polluted. We can use dehumidifiers and air purifiers to keep the air fresh. If not, exhaust fans do just enough of a job.

Stop using air fresheners: If you notice any foul smell, clean up the room and ventilate to add fresh air. Because, Incense sticks, air fresheners and scented candles do more harm than good during winter. Even open cleaning chemicals can release pollutants into the air.

“Air suspends when temperatures are low; whether it’s indoors or outdoors, the air stays suspended. Indoors filled with people room fresheners or mosquito repellents and without proper ventilation is a recipe for polluted air,” says K Krishna, a meteorologist at India Meteorological Department.

“Bacteria and mould, cleaning supplies also release a lot of pollutants in the air. Besides, we all tend to shut down the windows and doors when it gets cold. It will hold the air in the room, which, if not ventilated, will get polluted over time. Also, turning on the air conditioner or blower without enough pre-ventilation can be harmful, for air conditioners circulate the air,” says Dr K Pramila, assistant professor of chemistry at Dr Br Ambedkar Open University.

