Three UoH scholars are IPCC’s expert reviewers

Published: 30th November 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three PhD students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), Feba Francis, Charan Teja Tejavath and Vikas Kumar Kushwaha, have been acknowledged by the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) as expert reviewers of its latest reports released in 2021-2022. The first report is on the ‘Physical Science Basis’ of climate change, and the second is on ‘Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability’. Feba and Vikas reviewed both reports, and Charan reviewed the second one. 

Comments

