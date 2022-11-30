Home Cities Hyderabad

YS Sharmila arrested over protest march in Hyderabad, gets bail

Police accused Sharmila of driving her vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, 'abusing' cops and deterring them from discharging their duty.

Published: 30th November 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party, Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila Reddy.

Founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party, Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila Reddy. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: YSR Telangana Party founder YS Sharmila was granted bail by a city court, following her arrest by the police on November 29, for marching towards Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's official residence here to protest the alleged attack on her convoy by the ruling TRS cadre during her ongoing padayatra.

According to TV visuals, during the march, she was seen getting inside a damaged vehicle, and was driving it, but was stopped by the police.

After she refused to step out of it, the police brought a crane and towed away the vehicle as she was seated in it.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed anguish at the way Sharmila was arrested and concern about her safety and health condition, a release from Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday night.

The visuals of Sharmila's car being towed away while she was inside it were 'disturbing,' the governor was quoted as saying in it.

Tamilisai stated that whatever may be the political background or ideology, women leaders and cadres need to be treated in a more dignified and respectful way, the release added.

ALSO READ: YSRTP, TRS supporters clash; Sharmila taken into custody

Condemning the alleged attack during the state-wide padayatra called 'Praja Prasthanam' undertaken by Sharmila in Warangal district on Monday, the YSRT party chief along with her supporters took out a march towards Rao's camp office to lay siege to it, but were stopped by police on the way.

Later, Sharmila was taken into custody and shifted to a police station, where a case was registered against them.

Police accused Sharmila of driving her vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, 'abusing' cops and deterring them from discharging their duty.

Taking exception to the case registered against his wife, Sharmila's husband Anil, said "it was very very unfair".

"We are not criminals. we are peace lovers. She (Sharmila) is a fighter," he said.

Denouncing the TRS government's attitude, Sharmila's mother Y S Vijayamma, said people and god would give a befitting reply to it.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad cops tow car of Andhra CM's sister YS Sharmila with her in it

The protest march came a day after a caravan being used by Sharmila as part of her padayatra was attacked and set on fire allegedly by TRS activists.

In view of the law and order situation, Sharmila was stopped in Warangal and sent back to Hyderabad with police escort.

Protesting the comments of Sharmila against the TRS MLA from Narsampet, the ruling party activists gathered in large numbers and in order to prevent any law and order situation, police dispersed both the TRS workers and YSR Telangana Party workers.

Sharmila, daughter of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of current AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, undertook the foot march which has till date, crossed the 3,500 km mark, spreading across 75 Assembly segments in Telangana, the party said.

