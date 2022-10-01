Brewing Culture

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A cafe is more than just a place to get a warm drink — in Hyderabad, it is a hub of culture, conversation, a meeting place for dates, and much more. On this International Coffee Day, CE speaks to baristas and coffee aficionados about the growing caffeine culture in the city

The city of teetotallers is fast turning into a city of caffeinators. New cafes in the city are invigorating the city with the most exotic brews — not leaving aside the smoother, sweeter flavour notes of chocolate found in local arabica and robusta. “Hyderabad city was always known for its tea, the cafe culture that began in the last ten years and has made its presence prevalent.

In the previous five years, education about coffee varieties and availability has made citizens understand coffee and the vitalising blessing it offers us,” says Bharath Suthapalli, a city-based blogger and coffee aficionado.

Bharath continues to talk about how coffee in Hyderabad has evolved over the years and the different types one can find in the city: “In India, you get to see two variants — arabica and robusta.” Arabica’s beans are long, and the robusta bean is rounded. Arabica has one per cent of caffeine, whereas robusta has two per cent. “Most coffee drinkers can now identify which of the two variants they are presented with but only get addicted to one. Since last year, we have seen many coffee workshops happening in the city. That is where the revolution in culture started to grow in Hyderabad and is likely to intensify further,” Bharath, who is rushing to Chikmagalur, the birthplace of coffee, to celebrate the International Coffee Day.

There is no good or bad coffee.

It is just a better coffee we find at some places in the city, and a few are — Roast 24 seven at Gachibowli, Roastery Coffee House, Cafe Marka at Banjara Hills, Toops Coffee House, and Blue Tokai Coffee at Jubilee Hills. The cafes listed above offer single-origin speciality coffees. “They have their roaster,” suggests Bharath adding his conclusion: “There is also a coffee house named LastHouse Coffee at Durgam Cheruvu Road, which exclusively roasts robusta.”

The Coffee Cup is one of the first cafes in Secunderabad that serves the best coffee. Venkat Reddy, The Coffee Cup cafe manager, talks about their menu of coffee and how people love its sip, “We started cold brew and the pour-over coffee on the menu. We opened this place in 2012 with a coffee brownie but later discontinued it. Will get our coffee brownie back on the menu from this International Coffee Day.”

Nishant Sinha, founder, Roastery Coffee House, talks about how the city has made coffee their favourite beverage. He says, “The coffee culture is to remain in Hyderabad, and we have become a global city. We have given the best quality Indian coffee, and we have picked up well over time. The roastery is one of the few brands that started in Hyderabad and made its presence across India. We want to expand in different cities and make our taste of coffee reach out to people.”

