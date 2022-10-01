Green delight

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the many who are on a Navratri diet, World Vegetarian Day has come at the right time. Top chefs in the city share some quick and easy recipes to ensure your diet is healthy, nourishing and delicious!

Kache papite aur khajoor ki tikki

Ingredients:

500gm raw papaya | 200gm potatoes (boiled) | 100gm roasted | Bengal gram powder | 15gm (ginger chopped) | 10gm green chilli (chopped) | 10gm cumin powder | Himalayan salt, to taste | 10gm garam masala powder | 80gm seedless dates | 20gm coriander leaves | 80ml ghee for shallow fry

Method:

● Wash and peel the raw papaya, and grate it.

● Parboil the grated raw papaya, strain it, remove the excess water, and let it cool.

● Grate the boiled potatoes. Roughly chop the seedless dates.

● Now take a mixing bowl, add grated potatoes, roasted Bengal gram powder and boiled raw papaya.

● Add chopped green chilli, ginger and spice powders and sendha salt.

● Check for seasoning of the Tikki mixture.

● Now, portion it into equal size balls and press it with your palm to form a shape of tikki.

● In a non-stick pan, add ghee and shallow fry the tiki till golden brown on both sides.

● It can be served with mint chutney (you can skip onion and garlic if observing vratham)

— By Akshay Kumar, executive chef, Vivanta, Begumpet

Masala paneer bhurji, parmesan & black pepper tart

Ingredients:

For Tart: 700gm refined flour | 1 egg yolks | 550ml water | 250gm butter

4gm salt | For Bhurji: 250gm paneer | 3gm salt | 8gm deggi mirchi| 5gm garam masala powder | 10gm cumin powder | 5gm garlic| 5gm turmeric | 10gms green chilli | 10gms coriander leaves

Method:

● In a dough mixer put all the ingredients, give it a mix and make a soft dough. Mould it in a bowl shape and bake it at 165°c for 15-17 mins.

● Put some oil in a hot pan, add garlic into it, sautee it for 1 min and then add paneer, give it a toss for 2-3 mins.

● Now add all the spices to it and cook it for at least 6-7 mins.

● Add freshly chopped green chilli and coriander into it. Finish it with garam masala.

● In the end, add 1 tbsp of paneer bhurji on 1 tart and top it with a drop of mint mayo & crispy beetroot strings. Serve it warm.

— By Sandeep Sai, executive chef, Farzi Cafe, Jubilee Hills

Moonglet

Ingredients:

120 gm moong dal | ¼ tsp turmeric | 2 tbsp rice flour | ¾ tsp salt

For Moonglet:- ½ tsp cumin | 1 chilli (finely chopped)| ½ tsp ginger paste| 2 tbsp onion (finely chopped) | 2 tbsp tomato (finely chopped)| 2 tbsp capsicum (finely chopped) | 2 tsp oil| ½ tsp baking soda | 2 tbsp water| 1 gm chilli powder| 1 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)| 1 tbsp butter

Method:

● Firstly, soak 120 gm moong dal for 30 minutes. increase soaking time to up to 1 hour. Drain off the water and blend to smooth paste.

● Transfer the moong dal paste to a large mixing bowl. Add ¼ tsp turmeric, 2 tbsp rice flour and ¾ tsp salt. Beat and mix well until a nice thick batter.

● Take 2 ladlefuls of batter into a small bowl and add ½ tsp cumin, 1 chilli, ½ tsp ginger paste, 2 tbsp onion, 2 tbsp tomato and 2 tbsp capsicum. Mix well and make sure everything is well combined.

● Now heat a pan and spread 2 tsp oil. Once the pan is hot, add ½ tsp Eno fruit salt, and 2 tbsp water to the batter and mix gently.

● Once the batter turns frothy, pour it onto the hot pan. Sprinkle chilli powder and 1 tbsp coriander. Cover and simmer for 2 minutes or until the base are cooked well.

● Now flip over and press gently. Make a good slit in the centre and 1 tbsp butter in the centre. Simmer for a minute or until it is cooked completely.

● Serve with yoghurt and green chilli thecha.

— By Vikash Vumudi, executive chef, Aetna Hospitality

Jackfruit tacos

Ingredients:

4 tacos| 500gm raw jackfruit | 3no onions | 2no tomatoes | 2 each cinnamon/cardamom/clove | 2no bay leaf | 2no star anise| few black peppers| 100 gm ginger Garlic Paste | 50 gm chilli powder | 10 gm turmeric powder | 75 gm coriander powder | 30 gm garam masala | salt to taste

METHOD:

● Use refined flour and water and salt and make a dough for the taco bread.

● Cut the raw jackfruit into small pieces and give it a blanch with turmeric and salt.

● In a heavy bottom, pan adds oil and cinnamon cardamom clove, bay leaf, and star anise stir till they crackle and add the onions, Sauté till golden brown, and add the ginger garlic paste and stir till the raw flavour is gone.

● Add the spices, and sauté but be careful not to burn the spices, add the chopped tomatoes, and jackfruit and cook, add seasoning, and keep the mix dry and wholesome.

● Roll out the taco dough, using a cutter, make round shapes and cook them on a pan and place them on a serving platter top with some curry mayonnaise, some kachumber and top it up with the jackfruit mix, serve hot garnished with coriander sprigs.

— Asif Iqbal, executive chef, Sanctuary Bar n Kitchen

