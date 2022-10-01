Kidnapped infant reunited with mom

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A kidnap drama which kept a woman on the edge ended on a happy note with the Government Railway Police managing to restore her one-year-old boy after apprehending his kidnapper, a woman, and the auto driver who helped her flee to Kavadiguda from Secunderabad Railway Station in his vehicle on Friday.

The kidnapper, pretending to offer help to the mother while she was buying a ticket at Secunderabad Railway Station, ran off with the child in an auto rickshaw and got off at Kavadiguda. The mother, who realised that she had been taken for a ride, raised an alarm. The GRP immediately swung into action and rescued the boy.

According to GRP (Government Railway Police), Maragamma, 35, who was from Gulbarga alighted at the Secunderabad Railway Station in the morning and was to continue her onward journey to Sedam in Karnataka.

As she was struggling to purchase a ticket to her destination amidst a huge crowd while cuddling her son, an unidentified woman approached offering help to hold the child while she completed her work. For a few minutes, she did not pay attention to her son as she had to purchase the ticket but when she was done at the ticket counter, she realised that both the woman and her son were missing.

Those who were around told her that the woman had run away with her son. The mother immediately alerted the police who began looking for the kidnapper in and around the railway station. The CCTV footage showed the woman boarding an auto with the baby. The Gopalapuram police helped the GRP in tracing the woman in Kavadiguda.

