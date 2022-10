By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panic gripped the passengers on an MMTS train when it suddenly came to a screeching halt near Begumgumpet railway station on Friday morning.

The train was going from Lingampally to Nampally. Railway officials said the incident occurred due to a technical glitch in the signal system. It was restored soon afterward, they said. Later, the terrified passengers deboarded the train.

