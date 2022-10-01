Vacancies in food safety wing will be filled soon: Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Directing the District Medical Officers to take the additional responsibility of ensuring food safety until special personnel are appointed for the purpose, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon fill the vacant posts in the food safety wing.

During a review meeting with the health officials, the Minister said: “Where there are no food safety officers, the district health officials should take up their responsibilities. If needed, they should be provided necessary training in food safety regulations.”

“They should also visit other States to study the best practices being followed there and prepare a detailed report so that they can be applied in our State too,” he added. The Minister also said that the officials, even while taking necessary action against those violating the food safety regulations, should also create awareness among the people about the issue.

“Public health is affected by adulterated food, which leads to health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, gastrointestinal and cancer,” he said. He also urged people to raise any complaints related to food adulteration by dialling toll free number 040-21111111 or on the Twitter handle @AFCGHMC.

DIAL 040-21111111 TO RAISE FOOD ADULTERATION COMPLAINTS

Health Minister Harish Rao appealed the people to raise any complaints related to food adulteration by dialling toll free number 040-21111111 or on Twitter handle @AFCGHMC

