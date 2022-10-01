Home Cities Hyderabad

Vacancies in food safety wing will be filled soon: Harish

The Minister also said that the officials, even while taking necessary action against those violating the food safety regulations, should also create awareness among the people about the issue.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Directing the District Medical Officers to take the additional responsibility of ensuring food safety until special personnel are appointed for the purpose, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon fill the vacant posts in the food safety wing.

During a review meeting with the health officials, the Minister said: “Where there are no food safety officers, the district health officials should take up their responsibilities. If needed, they should be provided necessary training in food safety regulations.”

“They should also visit other States to study the best practices being followed there and prepare a detailed report so that they can be applied in our State too,” he added. The Minister also said that the officials, even while taking necessary action against those violating the food safety regulations, should also create awareness among the people about the issue.

“Public health is affected by adulterated food, which leads to health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, gastrointestinal and cancer,” he said. He also urged people to raise any complaints related to food adulteration by dialling toll free number 040-21111111 or on the Twitter handle @AFCGHMC.

DIAL 040-21111111 TO RAISE FOOD ADULTERATION COMPLAINTS
Health Minister Harish Rao appealed the people to raise any complaints related to food adulteration by dialling toll free number 040-21111111 or on Twitter handle @AFCGHMC

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food safety T Harish Rao
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp