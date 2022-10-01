Woman who accused TRS leader of attack absconding

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nisha Goud, who accused TRS leader Vijay Simha of attacking her with a beer bottle, is said to be absconding along with her husband and Punjagutta police are likely to seek court permission to take action against her for making “false claims”.

In a police complaint filed on September 19, Nisha stated that she had suffered a neck injury when TRS coordinator in Borabanda, Vijay Simha hit her with a beer bottle following a heated argument. As part of investigation, police tried to contact Nisha but no avail.

Meanwhile, police are convinced that Nisha’s accusations were false. “The cell tower signal of phone used by Vijay Simha was no close to Nisha’s phone signal tower. There were also no injuries found on Nisha’s neck,” said a police officer.

