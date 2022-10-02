LIC employee’s house burgled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A burglary was reported under Malkajgiri police station limits on Saturday. Surya Narayana, 50, an LIC employee who resides in Venkateshwara Colony, picked up his daughter who lives in the same locality, and took her for a doctor’s consultation to Trimulgherry. After Surya, his wife and daughter wrapped up the meeting with the doctor, they dropped their daughter off at her house and headed for home. Upon reaching their residence, they found that the lock on the main door was broken and valuables in their house were missing.

They called the Malkajgiri police and lodged a complaint with them that the stolen valuables included two kg of gold and `1.50 lakh cash missing. Police said it is an independent house and that there was no CCTV camera at the house. They said they were relying on the CCTV cameras on the road to identify the intruders.

