Home Cities Hyderabad

LIC employee’s house burgled

A burglary was reported under Malkajgiri police station limits on Saturday.

Published: 02nd October 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A burglary was reported under Malkajgiri police station limits on Saturday. Surya Narayana, 50, an LIC employee who resides in Venkateshwara Colony, picked up his daughter who lives in the same locality, and took her for a doctor’s consultation to Trimulgherry. After Surya, his wife and daughter wrapped up the meeting with the doctor, they dropped their daughter off at her house and headed for home. Upon reaching their residence, they found that the lock on the main door was broken and valuables in their house were missing.

They called the Malkajgiri police and lodged a complaint with them that the stolen valuables included two kg of gold and `1.50 lakh cash missing. Police said it is an independent house and that there was no CCTV camera at the house. They said they were relying on the CCTV cameras on the road to identify the intruders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp