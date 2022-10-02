‘Run for Peace’ at Botanical Garden on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To celebrate the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Botanical Walkers Association (BWA) is organising the second edition of ‘Run for Peace’ on October 2 at the Shri Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy (SKVBR) Botanical Garden in Gachibowli. NNR Dreamscape Company is the title sponsor for this run. Around 500 volunteers have been roped in so that the run is held successfully. Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy along with Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy unveiled the ‘Run for Peace’ jersey and medals. Mentioning that the main objective of the run is to promote health and peace, BWA president Challa Bharatkumar Reddy said that around 2,000 people have registered to participate in the run this time. The runs would be held in three categories — 10K, 5K and 3K, he said, adding that the 10K run would start at 6 am. Beauty pageant titleholder, Dr Tejaswini Manogna, will also be conducting special yoga programmes.