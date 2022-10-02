Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Run for Peace’ at Botanical Garden on Sunday

NNR Dreamscape Company is the title sponsor for this run. Around 500 volunteers have been roped in so that the run is held successfully.

Published: 02nd October 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To celebrate the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Botanical Walkers Association (BWA) is organising the second edition of ‘Run for Peace’ on October 2 at the Shri Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy (SKVBR) Botanical Garden in Gachibowli.

NNR Dreamscape Company is the title sponsor for this run. Around 500 volunteers have been roped in so that the run is held successfully. Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy along with Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy unveiled the ‘Run for Peace’ jersey and medals.  

Mentioning that the main objective of the run is to promote health and peace, BWA president Challa Bharatkumar Reddy said that around 2,000 people have registered to participate in the run this time. The runs would be held in three categories — 10K, 5K and 3K, he said, adding that the 10K run would start at 6 am. Beauty pageant titleholder, Dr Tejaswini Manogna, will also be conducting special yoga programmes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Botanical Garden
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp