Cops to grill drug kingpin to unravel his local network in Hyderabad

Significantly, Edvin was believed to have provided drugs to socialite and politician Sonali Phogat, who died recently under suspicious circumstances in Goa.

Published: 03rd October 2022 05:17 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania and H-NEW sleuths of Hyderabad Commissionerate are set to take Goa drug kingpin Steve into four-day custody on Monday to further grill him about his network in the city. 

Sources told TNIE that police were awaiting the arrest of another drug mastermind, Edwin who could hold a lot of information about the drug trial and persons involved in the activities. Police who have the names of certain drug kingpins are trying to make a strong case to take Steve into custody.  

Edwin who was arrested by Goa police in August was released on conditional bail. He claimed in court that he had the symptoms of Covid-19 and submitted medical reports to buttress his statement to secure bail. But, after getting conditional bail, he vanished.

Since Edwin has violated the bail condition,  Goa police are looking for him and once he is arrested, a team of H-NEW sleuths will bring him to Hyderabad on a PT warrant. 

John Stephen D ’Souza alias Steve, 60, is the owner of Hill Top restaurant in Goa where he used to organise parties with techno-themed music and supply drugs to revellers through his agents on the premises. His name came to light following the arrest of Priteesh Narayan Borkar in August while he was trying to sell drugs at Habsiguda.

This led to the arrest of Narendra Arya and Farhan Mohammad Ansari who were providing drugs through the Dark Web with IDs Holy Shop and Terminator respectively. Other names that came to light after the arrest of Borkar are Thukaram Salgovkar, Vikas Naik, Ramesh Chowhan, Steve, Edwin Nunis and Sanja Gowekar. 

While Steve is in the custody of city police, Edwin Nunis is the major link that is missing. Significantly, Edvin was believed to have provided drugs to socialite and politician Sonali Phogat, who died recently under suspicious circumstances in Goa.

