Celebration with a twist: Shilpa Reddy, Lakshmi Manchu unique way to celebrate festival

Concentrating on a sustainable lifestyle and her love for a greener Earth, Lakshmi talks about how she plans to keep up with these festivities.

Published: 04th October 2022 04:28 AM

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Everyone has been finding unique ways to celebrate the festival and celebs are no less. Having a creative thought process and encouraging their fans to do something different for this year’s Navratri, Shilpa Reddy and Lakshmi Manchu have come up with a unique way to make their festival a bit more fun and in some way devotional. They speak to CE about how they’re doing Navratri different this year.

Shilpa Reddy has always been doing something special for every Navratri and this year too is not exceptional. Concentrating on a sustainable lifestyle and her love for a greener Earth, she talks about how she plans to keep up with these festivities.

“Last year I did a photo shoot in nine different looks. I didn’t want to repeat myself this year with the same. So, this time I am just focusing on the prominence of each day. These are very powerful days when it comes to planetary positions. It has an auspicious impact on the human body and mind. During these nine days, one can start working on discipline in some areas of their lives," she said.

She further added, "It could be like a chant that they could do every day, religiously without fail, and use the opportunity of nature around them. It would do a lot of good to your mental balance, psychological issues, and strength of gratitude, and being devotional can improve your lifestyle. Find your inner strength and look a little deeper into your life. There is so much more to life and this is the time to enhance yourself and bring out the strength that you have. Being conscious will change a lot in your system. I personally feel our festivals will show us and bring us to the right path and be impactful.”

Lakshmi Manchu, a free-spirited person in nature, who always lives to do something unique, has planned a giveaway celebration.

“I always wanted to do something for my fans and this was a perfect time. For all these nine days, I planned a giveaway game where I would be posting a few questions on my social media and based on the responses I get, I will be choosing the best and giving people some of the designers wear clothes, my skincare products and other things from my wardrobe. I have been getting a great response from people and this has been a great way to interact with them as well,” she concludes.

