Upset with challan, motorist torches his bike in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD:

HYDERABAD: Operation ROPE was launched in full swing on Monday to take action against vehicle owners who violate norms like crossing the stop line, occupying free left and obstructive parking and the traffic police even imposed fines on those who were at fault. However, the motorists were an unhappy lot.

Being the holiday season, most of the families are in vacation mode and appeared startled to see the cops stamping out challans. An angry citizen in Ameerpet set his bike ablaze as a traffic cop intercepted him. The aggrieved man, S Ashok, 45, said he was fed up with a large number of challans.

“A traffic home guard noticed a two-wheeler rider commuting in opposite direction, and causing inconvenience to right way of traffic. Our traffic officer stopped the vehicle at Pillar No. 1053. Then the rider, who runs a mobile shop at Shop No. 20 at Aditya Enclave, Ameerpet, went inside his shop and came out with a petrol bottle. He poured petrol and set his vehicle ablaze. He was stopped as he was going in the wrong direction which is dangerous to him and others also,” traffic police said.

To ensure that Operation ROPE was being implemented properly, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand paid a surprise visit to the Road 45 junction at Jubilee Hills. “More special drives are on the cards to keep a check on traffic violations to bring order on the city roads.”

He also urged people’s representatives to cooperate with the traffic police during enforcement and VIP movements. Anand advised the public to commute through public transport systems, a collective action that would reduce congestion on roads.

Rs 3.65 L WORTH OF FINES IMPOSED

C V Anand impressed upon commuters to mandatorily stop at the STOP line on noticing the signal changing from green to red. Twenty-five traffic units conducted the drive on Day 1 of Operation ROPE across the city and a fine of `3.65 lakh was imposed on 472 motorists and 18 establishment owners for their violations

