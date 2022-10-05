Home Cities Hyderabad

Anti-quackery panels to be set up in all districts in Telangana

The Minister made the announcement during a meeting with Telangana State Medical Council chairman Dr Rajalingam and representatives of several doctors' associations at Pragati Bhawan.

Published: 05th October 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government would set up an anti-quackery committee in each district within a month to check illegal practices, Health Minister T Harish Rao assured the protesting doctors’ associations on Tuesday. 

The committee would initiate legal actions as per Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration Act (TMPR) and National Medical Council (NMC) Act against those who practise modern medicine without qualification.  

The Minister made the announcement during a meeting with Telangana State Medical Council chairman Dr Rajalingam and representatives of several doctors’ associations at Pragati Bhawan. During the meeting, the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) demanded that the government take stern action against unqualified persons and illegal healthcare establishments.

They also demanded the proper utilisation of the existing ASHA, Anganwadi Sevikas, and other government workers to provide first aid.

The representatives also requested the Minister to ease the process of issuing permission or renewal of certificates for the healthcare centres, which provide Aarogyasri benefits. The doctors also requested him to fulfil the 12 per cent and 53 per cent shortfall of staff in primary and community health centres, respectively.

Primary health care could be strengthened by ensuring a team was available 24x7, they said. They also demanded the construction of new buildings for TSMC and Osmania General Hospital.

