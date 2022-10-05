Home Cities Hyderabad

Ending with a bang: People celebrated ninth day of Navratri Utsav at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad

The many beautiful colours that one’s eye can probably behold were seen dancing around on the last day of Navratri.

Published: 05th October 2022 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

People on Day 9 of Navratri Utsav at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The many beautiful colours that one’s eye can probably behold were seen dancing around on the last day of Navratri. People on Day 9 of Navratri Utsav at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad didn’t want the festivities to come to end - such was the kind of fun and memories made. 

The brightest colours, nicest dance moves and loudest cheers filled the venue on Tuesday. While the last eight days saw specific themes for exciting prizes, Day 9 was all about everybody dressing and showing up at their best.

Between the garba and family dandiya, people took occasional breaks to sip on some kulhad chai, elaborate South Indian spread, Gujarati snacks, Chinese, chat, Belgian waffles, polar bear ice-creams and so much more.

People had a gala time browsing through the many intricate designs of ethnic wear and jewellery put up at the beautiful stalls. 

Winners of several traditional games and competitions entered the finale road on Tuesday and the ultimate champions took home exclusive prizes worth 20 lakhs like gold, silver, holiday packages, furniture and lots of other vouchers. Some lucky ones won electric bikes too.  

This year’s Utsav ended on a high, with strangers-turned-friends and family greeting each other the best for the coming year, promising to cross paths again. 

