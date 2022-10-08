Home Cities Hyderabad

Drug racket: Police fail to get Goan dealer to talk in Hyderabad

Osmania police teams arrested Priteesh Borkar in Habsiguda and later Steve on information revealed by Borkar that he distributed drugs to his restaurant customers.

Published: 08th October 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The efforts of Osmania police to extract information on the network of the drug racket proved futile even after interrogating alleged kingpin John Stephen D’Souza alias Steve, 60, for four days.

Steve, owner of Hill Top restaurant is believed to be a connecting link to Edwin, who is suspected to have been involved in the recent alleged murder of Sonali Phogat. He has ever since remained elusive to the police both in Goa and Hyderabad.

Steve was arrested last month based on the names revealed by one of the drug agents, Priteesh Borkar. Though police questioned Steve about the drug racket, he did not cooperate as he kept denying his involvement in drug-related activities. He said he never distributed drugs to his customers.

Police came to know that Steve had given false information that he was 74 and had health complications to evade arrest. They discovered the fact he was only 60 after going through his ID card. Even during questioning, he took pills every couple of hours. Osmania police teams arrested Priteesh Borkar in Habsiguda and later Steve on information revealed by Borkar that he distributed drugs to his restaurant customers.

But despite intense interrogation, Steve kept denying his involvement. As no drugs were found in his possession at the time of his arrest, the police are likely to lodge him back in jail on Saturday. But the police do not want to leave Steve just like that. They are trying to build a watertight case against him as they strongly suspect that he is involved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania police drug racket
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp