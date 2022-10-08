Home Cities Hyderabad

Flip not Scroll': Novelist Durjoy Datta at Kitab Lovers Book Fair

The author highlights the importance of the book in one’s life, which he says has not changed with time and is something he realised as a reader.

Published: 08th October 2022 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

PIC: Vinay Madapu

Kitab Lovers Book Fair. PIC: Vinay Madapu

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reading offers delayed gratitude, and scrolling is for instant gratification. Novelist Durjoy Datta encourages the former and formally protests the latter. In his private life, though, he actively engages in both.

“Well, it’s more reading than scrolling,” Durjoy asserts as he clears his throat and states: “A good book stays with you for years after you finish reading it. It offers a different perspective towards life that strengthens character and helps one be a better person. I watch Instagram reels sometimes, but I don’t even remember the reel I watched last. However, I remember all the books I have read this year or last, or before that.”   

The author highlights the importance of the book in one’s life, which he says has not changed with time and is something he realised as a reader.

“When I read a book, I am shocked to know how much the writer knows about my character despite not knowing me personally. The insight a book offers a reader can never be derived from any show or Instagram reel,” he, who spends a lot of time on Instagram, admits.

“Book reading habit has declined with the proliferation of the internet and easier access to entertainment. Our attention spans have decreased, and we want to check our phones every few minutes. Social media has influenced people a lot, but I am sure people are intelligent enough to bar social media and find a way read,” the author says.

“Anything that promotes reading must be encouraged. I have always been a voracious reader. In fact, I enjoy reading more than writing. I haven’t been to any book fairs for the past two years because everything was on COVID hiatus,” says he, after sidelining himself from the Kitab Lovers Book Fair at Hyderabad, where he was invited as a Chief Guest.

His sci-fi romance novel Touch of Eternity was drafted in the middle of the pandemic.

“I realised that people are going through a tough time, and I wanted to write a book that is more like a simple love story, and that was the idea. Then it ended up with something more, the book is essentially about two people trying to define what family means to them, and they both come from distorted childhoods and are trying to recreate a little bit of their childhood,” Durjoy says.

His latest book, When I Am With You, is about a single mother.

In her new start-up, she wants to revolutionise child care for young women professionals-this is her ultimate goal. Plus, she’s in a hurry to do it all, reveals the author.

The novelist is also humble when he talks about his inspiration, “Reading is an inspiration. After I read the book, I think about how I could have written it differently. That hunger to have my twist to the plot keeps striving me. I got bored with my writing. I will experiment with writer’s block and do something better and new,” he concluded.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durjoy Datta Kitab Lovers Book Fair
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp