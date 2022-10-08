Home Cities Hyderabad

Pan-Asian cookery: Hot from the fiery-pan

Published: 08th October 2022 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

Pan-Asian cookery

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fiery taste, and smoky aroma are the hallmarks of authentic pan-Asian cuisine ­­­— that is fast winning the affection of Hyderabadis.  Now, Ohris has jumped into the game with its Mings: CE plunges into the flavours, smoked in dragon fire — a review.  

Squawk, screech, and squeal of a long-handled spoon in the deep pan is the sound of Pan-Asian cookery. It evokes an irresistible craving for spice-covered (otherwise savourless) Rice, Noodles, or Manchuria smoked with dragon fire.

We may cry or sneeze. But, the waiter says, “One mouthful won’t make you all spiced.” No, one mouthful won’t. But who wants just one mouthful when the food is this good? We Hyderabadis can sync, for spice, after all, is the key to the city’s cuisine.    

Glancing through the list - Kung Pao, Hu Hisang Chicken, Lung Fung, and Tom Yum makes our tongue twist before we can savour. It all started with Tom Yum. It is a baby tomato soup -- all the hot flavours infused with Thai herbs. The chicken floating in the soup is a delight to the tastebuds.    

The menu is followed by a salad of green veggies like broccoli, celery and a sprinkle of olive oil. It is a must-try.  We also have traditional Korean kimchi with a mix of spices in cabbage.

Apart from salads and soups, we can also choose starts that have spring rolls and chicken chilli, which is a must-try again. The main course had dragon-fire smoked Chinese fried rice, noodles and chicken sticks. In the end, the meal did end with a lovely chocolate mousse and ice cream. And not to forget the strawberry crush, which is a complementary drink, is worth the taste.

It offers a range of Chinese and Korean food worth every bite; unlike the regular standard menu, this place serves food from both Chinese and Korean varieties. Amar Ohri, the founder, explains his new pan-Asian restaurant that opened recently.

“We have made the best of the dishes to represent this place. We have realized that people have been choosing for verities of food and Mings in something we have experimented with about Pan Asian cuisine.”

  “Ohri’s has over four decades of culinary experience, and we defiantly understand the hospitality sector. We offer our guests the experience of a lifetime with this thematic pan-Asian restaurant. We aim to make these brands visible across the country and expand them into London and Dubai,” Amar added.

