Spurned, stalker sets fire to 26-year-old woman, himself in Hyderabad

According to the complaint filed by Mahesh Goud, the husband of the victim, the accused was identified as 27-year-old Md Altaf.

Published: 08th October 2022 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angry at a woman for deciding to return to her husband, an angry stalker set fire to a woman as well as himself at Shamshabad on Friday. Both received around 20 per cent of burns and are undergoing treatment.

According to the complaint filed by Mahesh Goud, the husband of the victim, the accused was identified as 27-year-old Md Altaf. In his complaint, Mahesh said that following a domestic dispute, his wife Sandhya started living in her maternal home along with their two children. During this time, she grew close to Altaf, their neighbour at Gandhiguda.

In the meantime, Mahesh managed to convince her to return to him. However, this was not to Altaf’s liking, who insisted that Sandhya leave Mahesh for him. When Altaf did not relent, Sandhya told Mahesh about the affair, who told her to snap all contact with Altaf.

Angered by this, Altaf barged inside her home on Friday and before anyone could realise what was happening, splashed petrol over Sandhya and himself and lit a fire. Neighbours heard the screams and managed to douse the flames. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital. Samshabad police registered a case and began an investigation.

