Animals being checked for lumpy skin disease before slaughter: GHMC

HYDERABAD: With the fear of contracting lumpy skin disease (LSD) by consuming the meat of affected animals keeping citizens away from the market, veterinarians of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is carefully examining all the cattle arriving at its slaughterhouses.

However, there has been a significant decrease in the number of animals slaughtered on a daily basis. This is despite the GHMC’s claim that no animal with LSD symptoms has been found among the cattle brought to its slaughterhouses.

Taking note of this, the GHMC has launched an awareness campaign regarding LSD. One such campaign was held for butchers and customers at Ramnastpura slaughterhouse on Saturday. GHMC officials told those present that the vets have been directed to remain on high alert and thoroughly examine all animals before they are slaughtered. In fact, the animals are examined even after being slaughtered.

When the cattle reach the slaughterhouses, veterinarians conduct antemortem checks for circular nodules of five cm on the skin of the animal or for high temperatures or if it's salivating from the mouth and lacrimation from the eyes. Only if no such symptoms are found in the animal allowed for slaughtering, GHMC officials told Express.

“With reports of LSD circulation, many people have stopped consuming beef. However, in India, beef is cooked thoroughly, above 100 °C and the heat will destroy all viruses,” the GHMC officials said. They said that if any of the symptoms are noticed, the animal is separated, and blood samples are collected and sent to the Veterinary Biological and Research Institute (VBRI). “After slaughtering, postmortem examination is conducted and if the vets notice a yellowish tinge in the carcass or the internal organs, the animal is discarded,” they added. The GHMC officials emphasised that LSD is not found in South India.

