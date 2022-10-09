Heavy rains lash Hyderabad city, More to Come

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad once again on Saturday evening, inundating roads, and traffic coming to a grinding halt with jams being reported at several places across the city. Also, several parts of the city outskirts were pounded by the heavy rains. Roads and streets were flooded due to heavy downpours.

According to data provided by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest rainfall was recorded at Shaikpet (11.7 cm), followed by Kakatiya Hills in Madhapur (10.9), Jubilee Hills (10.58), Hydernagar (10.58), Madhapur (9.5), Khajaguda (9.45), Miyapur (8.08), CBCID Colony, KPHB (7.85) and Raidurgam (7.25).

Major roads in the city which include Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar, Erragadda, Sanathnagar, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Serilingampally, Madhapur, Raigurg, Kukaptapally, Nizampet, Pragathi Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Marredpally, Ranigunj, Moosapet, Chandanagar, Khajaguda, Karwan, Mehdipatnam and Golconda, were waterlogged.

Light to moderate rains is expected to lash the city over the next two days. According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Hyderabad, a yellow alert has been issued on both Sunday and Monday, indicating thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells at times. The city has recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 °C and a minimum temperature of 22 °C.

According to TSDPS, other than in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, the highest rainfall was recorded at Koratpally in Nizamabad. As per IMD-H, a yellow alert has been sounded for the entire State for the next four days, indicating light to moderate rainfall.

