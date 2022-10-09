Home Cities Hyderabad

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad city, More to Come

Light to moderate rains are expected to lash the city over the next two days.

Published: 09th October 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy Rain

Most rain recorded at Shaikpet (11.7 cm) followed by Kakatiya Hills (10.9 cm)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad once again on Saturday evening, inundating roads, and traffic coming to a grinding halt with jams being reported at several places across the city. Also, several parts of the city outskirts were pounded by the heavy rains. Roads and streets were flooded due to heavy downpours.

According to data provided by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest rainfall was recorded at Shaikpet (11.7 cm), followed by Kakatiya Hills in Madhapur (10.9), Jubilee Hills (10.58), Hydernagar (10.58), Madhapur (9.5), Khajaguda (9.45), Miyapur (8.08), CBCID Colony, KPHB (7.85) and Raidurgam (7.25).

Major roads in the city which include Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar, Erragadda, Sanathnagar, Jubilee Hills, Banjara  Hills, Serilingampally, Madhapur, Raigurg, Kukaptapally,  Nizampet, Pragathi Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Marredpally, Ranigunj, Moosapet, Chandanagar, Khajaguda, Karwan, Mehdipatnam and Golconda, were waterlogged.

Light to moderate rains is expected to lash the city over the next two days. According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Hyderabad, a yellow alert has been issued on both Sunday and Monday, indicating thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells at times.  The city has recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 °C and a minimum temperature of 22 °C.

Light to moderate rains are expected to lash Hyderabad over the next two days

According to TSDPS, other than in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, the highest rainfall was recorded at Koratpally in Nizamabad. As per IMD-H, a yellow alert has been sounded for the entire State for the next four days, indicating light to moderate rainfall.

YELLOW
Alert has been sounded by the India Meteorological Department - Hyderabad (IMD-H), for the entire State for the next four days, indicating light to moderate rainfall

Roads under a sheet of water
Major roads in the city — such as Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar, Erragadda, Sanathnagar, Jubilee Hills, Banjara  Hills, Serilingampally, Madhapur, Raigurg, Kukaptapally,  Nizampet, Pragathi Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Marredpally, Ranigunj, Moosapet, Chandanagar, Khajaguda, Karwan, Mehdipatnam, Golconda, Asifnagar, Allapur, Begum Bazaar, Feelkhana, Chilkalguda and  Alwal among other places — were waterlogged

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad traffic highest rainfall TSDPS
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp