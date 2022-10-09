Rajiv Swagruha properties auction in 10 districts on Nov 14 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 19 properties of Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL) in 10 districts will be auctioned on November 14.

A notification to this effect will be issued on October 11. The auction will take place in two modes, physical auction and e-auction. The properties in districts will go under the hammer through physical auction and those in and around Hyderabad through e-auction.

While the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) are conducting e-auctions for certain properties acting as agencies of the government, Collectors will supervise and conduct physical auctions in the districts.

Plots, houses and commercial plots will be auctioned in Adilabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

The Collectors of Adilabad, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, and Vikarabad confirmed their readiness for auction notification. The Municipal Commissioner of Khammam and the officials of HMDA and TSIIC have confirmed their readiness for respective districts and organisations.

The HMDA is conducting an e-auction for five sites at Thorrur, Turkayamjal, Bahadurpally, Kurmalguda and one commercial plot in Amistapur Layout, Mahbubnagar. TSIIC is conducting an e-auction for two sites in Chandanagar and Kawadipally.

MAUD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar who is also in-charge Chief Secretary looking after urgent, important matters, conducted teleconferences to review the preparedness for the upcoming auctions of the Rajiv Swagruha Corporation properties and a few other government lands. He directed officials to speed up the pending approvals, and developmental works in this regard.

He also requested Collectors, TSRCL, HMDA and TSIIC to ensure that the details of the plots, layouts, site visits, auction procedures and other important information related to the proposed auctions are posted on the respective websites.

