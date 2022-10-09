Web counselling to start on November 1 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Web counselling for admissions into BPharmacy, PharmD and Bio-Technology courses for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is scheduled to commence on November 1.

The final phase of the counselling will begin by November 17.BiPC i.e. Biology, Physics and Chemistry applicants who have qualified in TS EAMCET can register themselves by filling out an online form, paying the fees and booking a time slot for certificate verification from November 1 to 3.

On November 3 and 4, certificate verification for the booked slots will take place, while exercising options after certificate verification will be available between November 3 to 6. Seats will be provisionally allotted on November 9.

A period of five days, from November 9 to 13, has been kept for the candidates to pay tuition fees along with self-reporting through the website. Further, from November 17, registration, fee payment and reservation of time slots for verification will commence for the final phase of the counselling. Similar to the first phase certificate, verification will take place on November 18 and exercising options will be available from November 17 to 19.

The temporary allotment of seats for the final phase is scheduled on November 20. Fee payment and self-reporting should be completed by candidates between November 22 to 24. The candidates will be reporting at the allotted colleges from November 22 to 25.

According to the schedule, the guidelines for spot admissions for private pharmacy and engineering colleges will be placed on the website https://tseamcetb.nic.in/ on November 23. Candidates can access a detailed notification along with a list of helpline centres and counselling procedures from October 27 on the website.

