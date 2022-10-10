Centre directs Justice Bhuyan to initiate inquiry against ex-VC of NALSAR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Law Ministry has written to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Ujjal Bhuyan to initiate an inquiry into the alleged discrepancies of former Vice Chancellor of National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Prof Faizan Mustafa. Accordingly, the CJ, who is also the Chancellor of the NALSAR University, is expected to take appropriate action soon. A representation in this regard was submitted by Advocate B Mallesh Yadav, complaining that Prof Faizan Mustafa, who served as the Vice Chancellor of the University for a long time, committed an abuse of power and illegally appointed ineligible persons to key posts. Complaints made by others were also attached to the representation. “There is no transparency in his functioning as a Vice-Chancellor of Nalsar University, especially in the appointment of faculties which were made by flagrantly violating the rules and procedure of law,” the representation said. The university was reluctant to furnish the information when the RTI application was filed.