Citizens run to raise cancer awareness in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of citizens on Sunday took part in marathons and walkathons organised by various medical institutes and organisations as part of the ongoing breast cancer awareness month.

Nearly one lakh people participated in the Global Grace Cancer Run in Gachibowli stadium, organised by Grace Cancer Foundation, a charity organisation working towards succouring cancer patients.

The funds from the event will be utilised to provide cancer screening across rural India and care for needy patients diagnosed with cancer, besides conducting virtual awareness programs. The event was conducted in three categories — 5K, 10K, and 21.1 K.

Each participant was provided with an ‘e-bib’ (a personalised, printable picture). Virtual participants logged on to activity apps of their choice, like Strava, for recording the run. On completion of the run, they posted the distance of the run along with a selfie with the bib to enable them to record their participation. The first three winners were given a cash prize of `10,000, `6,000, and `3,000.

The Pink Ribbon Walkathon, held by AIG Hospitals, saw the participation of several running and walkers groups, including the Botanical Walke’s Association and Hyderabad Runners. An initiative named “#PinkSelfCheckChain was introduced in the walkathon, appealing to the women to take an oath to examine themselves monthly for any symptoms of breast cancer.

“Self-examination includes looking for any lumps, tenderness, nipple discharge, swellings or any abnormal changes in the size, shape, or texture of breasts,” said oncologist Dr Pragnya Chigurupati.

Another event, Purethon, was organised to encourage young women and girls in rural areas to wear pads without feeling ashamed.

“Pureathon was aimed at fighting against period poverty, making menstruation a common conversation, and shedding myths associated with it,” said Shyla Talluri, founder and CEO of PURE.

