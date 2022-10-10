Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: No takers for Adikmet RoB restoration work

Despite GHMC floating tenders twice in past year, no agencies showed interest as the quoted price is reportedly low

Published: 10th October 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Adikmet RoB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Motorists passing through the Road Over Bridge (RoB) at Adikmet, Jamia Osmania Railway Station, which is in a state of disrepair continue to bear the brunt as the restoration measures of the RoB is yet take off as no agencies have shown interest to take up the work. 

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) floated the tenders twice this year, but there was no response from the bidders forcing the civic body to recall the tenders for the third time in the last week of September, this year. 

The civic body is keeping its fingers crossed hoping that there will be a response from the agencies for taking up the RoB restoration works at an estimated cost of `5.95 crore. The GHMC admitted that there was a lack of response to the RoB restoration works resulting in a delay and causing inconvenience to the motorists driving through the Adikmet bridge.

Agencies are reportedly not showing interest as the price quoted is not sufficient to carry out the restoration works. The citizens have to endure the difficulties till the bridge is restored, and the restoration alone will take one year only after the response received from the agencies, otherwise, it could further delay the works.

Frequent complaints from motorists 
Frequent complaints and grievances are being received from people as well as motorists regarding damage of expansion joints and excessive vibrations during heavy vehicular movement over the RoB. Apart from the damage to expansion joints — the gap between these joints widens ever so often despite being refilled with bitumen, giving commuters a spine-shaking experience — damage to certain girders in the RoB have been also noticed, GHMC officials said. 

GHMC last year conducted joint inspections and observed severe stress in the bridge. Further, to understand the severity of the stress, GHMC utilised the services of a consultant for investigation, non-destructive testing and rehabilitation methodologies for the RoB. 

The consultants suggested restoration measures that include the replacement of expansion joints, replacement of distressed bearings, treatment for the severely stressed portion of the girders. The consultant also reported that the present issues are affecting the safety and durability of  the bridge and suggested immediate restoration measures for the bridge. 

Further, the consultants have also furnished detailed quantity estimates for taking up restoration measures based on their investigations and observations. Estimates were prepared amounting to `5.95 crore.
The GHMC Standing Committee and the general body has approved the proposal and given administrative sanction for restoring the RoB which includes replacement of expansion joints, replacement of distressed bearings, treatment for the severely cracked  locations, treatment for cracked locations and other repairs.

Poor maintenance 
The RoB after so many hurdles was thrown open to the public in August 2007. It is currently providing an alternative route for motorists going towards Vidyanagar and Adikmet from Tarnaka and  vice-versa. The RoB is also easing traffic congestion on the  Mettuguda-Tarnaka main road. For the last several years, the RoB has been lying in a deplorable condition due to poor maintenance.

