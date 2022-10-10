Set up infection control unit at every hospital in Hyderabad: Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Directing officials to establish an infection control unit in each government hospital with an inspection officer and a nurse as members, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday asked them to pay special attention to the sanitation of hospitals and the diet of the patients. “Every patient treated and discharged from a government dispensary should be provided with the necessary medicine free of cost for the days mentioned in the prescription,” the Minister said.

Addressing officials in the monthly review meeting, he directed officials to sterilise operation theatres, surgical tools and air in the hospital from time to time, apart from installing air sampler units in every operation theatre.

The Minister also asked the infection control unit to review developments and activities every Monday. Additionally, he directed district hospital coordinators to inspect each hospital in their respective jurisdictions once every month and to identify and solve issues regularly.

“No matter how big a hospital is, medical personnel should be careful with patients and their attendants. The bad attitude of staff nurses towards patients should change. Superintendents should take strict actions against the staff demanding money from patients,” Harish Rao said.

As the government has increased expenditure on sanitation and diet, the Minister asked officials to ensure that the patients are getting quality food. “To make it easy to read, the menu should be written in Telugu with the details of food items being served in the morning, afternoon and evening,” he added.

It was learnt that sanitation contractors for 152 government hospitals have been finalised and the process is likely to be completed soon for the remaining hospitals. Similarly, diet contractors have been finalised for 162 hospitals.

As many as 719 senior residents have been appointed in 26 district hospitals and the appointment of 133 midwifery nurses, trained for 18 months, will be initiated soon. There are more specialist doctors in some hospitals under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP). The Minister asked officials to send these doctors on deputation to other hospitals experiencing a shortage.

‘Keep medicines available’

Minister Harish Rao directed officials to keep three months of medicine stock in the hospitals. The authorities have been ordered to update the information on online portals like e-Aushadi and e-Raktakosh from time to time as well

