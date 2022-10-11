Home Cities Hyderabad

55 cops given pink slip since CV Anand took charge as Hyderabad Commissioner of Police

Anand was bent on removing unscrupulous and anti-social elements from the police force since the time he took charge as the city commissionerate’s top cop.

Published: 11th October 2022

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since CV Anand took charge as Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) on December 25, 2021, he has dismissed, removed, terminated and ordered compulsory retirement for 55 police personnel for various reasons. Of the total, 12 cops, including two Circle Inspectors (CIs), were dismissed from service as they were reportedly involved in crimes against women.

Anand was bent on removing unscrupulous and anti-social elements from the police force since the time he took charge as the city commissionerate’s top cop. Earlier, he had shot off a warning to erring cops stating that stringent action would be taken against those involved in crimes and abuse of power cases.

Former Maredpally Inspector Nageswara Rao, who was charged with rape, kidnap and under the Arms Act, and former Lalaguda Station House Officer (SHO) K Sreenivas Reddy, who sexually harassed a woman constable, were dismissed. Another CI with the City Armed Reserve (CAR) was also dismissed as he was harassing his wife over additional dowry while maintaining illicit relationships with two other women.

After Nageswara Rao’s case had come to light, Anand had urged cops to maintain professional conduct and honour the uniform.

Slew of violations
Two Sub-Inspectors (SIs), three constables and one from the Ministerial staff were probated from service while two other constables and one from the Ministerial staff were dismissed. For habitual unauthorised absence from the duty, one head constable, 17 police constables, and one Ministerial staffer were removed from service. Four police constables were dismissed, two constables and three ministerial staff were terminated while one other constable was given compulsory retirement for various reasons.

Five constables were removed and dismissed from services for their alleged involvement in murders and two from the Ministerial staff were dismissed for indulging in corruption. A total of seven SIs and constables were dismissed, removed and terminated for misconduct such as duty under intoxication, misbehaviour with senior police officer and public.

Background check
Earlier in July, Anand said that a complete enquiry into a cop’s personal life and reputation would be undertaken before picking them to be SHOs of Law & Order and traffic police stations and for inclusion into Task Force.

