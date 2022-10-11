Building more than muscles

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Men, women and specially-abled body builders are prepping to fight the big fight. The bustling noise coming from supporters, enthusiasts and visitors are almost deafening. Sipping on last-minute protein shakes, pep-talks and quiet meditative moments to push away the tension — this was what the venue for ‘Mr Telangana Shafi Sami Bodybuilding Championship 2022 looked like during the weekend. The two-day competition had people across all age groups, genders and body-types battle it out at the nationwide contest.

Winners of the Hyderabad event will have a final round in Goa (Amateur Olympia) that will fetch them not only the title and prize money but the much coveted IFBB Pro Card too! Organised by former Mr Telangana and National Physique Committee state head — Shafi Sami, at MS Convention, Gachibowli, the event turned to be a roaring success. NPC, the largest amateur bodybuilding organisation in the United States, has amateur bodybuilders compete in competitions from local to national competitions for the big win.

Sharing how the Amatuer Olympia win is a big deal, Shafi shares, “The Olympia is a dream show for every aspiring bodybuilding. The overall winner of this one-of-a-kind event will now enter the list of elites with the Pro-card. This card gives winners the opportunity to pursue a career in professional bodybuilding that ensures a good pay check, steady, secure place in the industry and training opportunities.”

Only 25 people from all over India stand to win the license. Explaining how this first-ever show in Hyderabad goes about, Kashivishwanat Katta, state manager, shares, “There are going to be 8 divisions - 3 men’s and 5 women’s competitions and the final winners in all these bag the pro-card. The event could not have been more fun, inclusive and real for enthusiasts in the city.”

Meeting three gutsy men - Safdar, Satish and Shaik Sameer - with a never-say-die attitude is sure to change people’s perspective of life. “Amateur Olympia gives people the much-needed exposure, especially to those like me who need such a equal platform and opportunity the most. The recognition we get here does a lot to our identity than one can imagine,” says a grateful Safdar, just before he heads to the stage.

Asked what the win means to her and her career, Amrutha, says, “It gives enthusiasts like me a huge platform to prove our mettle. This is a big deal for women, who aren’t really the first face of bodybuilding yet. The license allows us to view this as not just a hobby but a genuine profitable profession.”

