Hyderabad: KTR to open Gandipet park today

The HMDA has developed the lake as an eco-friendly recreational tourist destination, incorporated the latest and best components, and integrated them seamlessly with nature and green cover.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

The landscape beautification works at Gandipet has been completed and developed into a tourist destination spot by HMDA,

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the Gandipet (Osmansagar) Landscape Park, which has been developed as a tourist spot by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to mark its 100 years of establishment, on Tuesday.

The HMDA has developed the lake as an eco-friendly recreational tourist destination, incorporated the latest and best components, and integrated them seamlessly with nature and green cover. The park was developed over 18 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 35.60 crore. The park’s major attractions include an entrance plaza, walkways, two art pavilions, a flower terrace, picnic spaces, an open-air theatre, and food courts.

Eco-park at Kothwalguda
The Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of an 85-acre ecological park at Kothwalguda near Himayathsagar. It will be built at a cost of Rs 75 crore. Providing more details about the eco-park, officials said besides the Himayatsagar lake admeasuring 85 acres, which belongs to HMDA, another 40 acres of land on the other side of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) that belongs to the Tourism Department would also be developed as part of the eco-park.

The park will comprise a 2.5-km boardwalk, a 6-acre aviary, approach roads, gazebos, and pergolas. There will also be an open-air theatre, butterfly garden, aquarium, sensory park, greenery, and landscaping.

