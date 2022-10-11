Home Cities Hyderabad

Include cancer treatment under Aarogyasri: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai appeals to the State govt to include expensive diagnostic tests under the scheme to help needy patients

Published: 11th October 2022 06:45 AM

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addresses the gathering at CSIR-IICT

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday appealed to the Telangana government to include the expensive cancer treatments and diagnostic tests related to cancer screening under Aarogyasri to help needy patients, especially women with breast cancer. Expressing concern over the high expenditure involved in the cancer treatment and other diagnostic tests, she said that it was important to extend the health insurance scheme to assist patients who were incurring huge expenses. Tamilisai was speaking at the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month programme, organised by the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, at the Raj Bhavan, here.

Currently, chemotherapy and cancer surgery is included in the Aarogyasri health scheme. Tamilisai stated that she would personally write a letter to the State government requesting the inclusion of cancer treatment and cancer diagnosis tests in the health scheme.

A donation of `60 lakh was made from Chandra Subbarao, mother of a cancer survivor, to the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation to facilitate the free treatment for underprivileged breast cancer patients at KIMS Hospital. With this seed amount, treatment worth `5 crore will be made available to approximately 105 needy patients. On the occasion, Raj Bhavan was illuminated in pink to create awareness on breast cancer.

‘More girls should take up research’
The Governor inaugurated the ‘Women Scientist Conclave: Self Reliance’ at the CSIR-IICT. Speaking on the occasion, she said more girls should be encouraged to take up research

