Home Cities Hyderabad

Running west, for runners high!

City-based Radio Jockey Bhargavi Lavanya is killing pain with endurance. She also likes to run across continents for euphoria.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bhargavi Lavanya

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers that hit a runner hard with euphoria, keep Radio Mirchi’s RJ Bhargavi Lavanya on the go. She can’t deny but say, “I haven’t experienced the ‘runners high’ off late, but about five to six years ago, euphoria hit me hard. I am still running for the very feeling.” On Sunday morning, she ran along with more than 40,000 runners on 26.2 kilometres in Chicago to look for it, and she found it. “It was a dream,” she says, has come true.

She was the ambassador for the Pinkathon 10-k (the country’s most prominent women’s marathon). “When I did Pinkathon in 73 minutes, I thought I could do it, and I could run. I felt the euphoria, which relieves pain from endurance, and this burst of level-headed satisfaction, I wanted to do it all the more,” says Bhargavi.   

Since then, Bhargavi has registered the world’s major marathons in Berlin, New York and now Chicago. Being a part of an enormous marathon is no game and being an Indian and participating in the marathon is something that Bhargavi is happy about. She says, “For a recreational runner like me, it’s an honour to participate in global marathons and represent the country.” She always carries a national flag with her, which she salutes after the marathon.  

“One marathon will change your life, and I feel when you can do it, you can do anything in life,” she says, adding her inspiration: “Our Hyderabad runners always stood; some of them run an ultra marathon. They are my inspiration. Also, Eliud Kipchoge, the fastest man on earth, reminds me that no human is limited.”  
 
Speaking about the challenges while running and the not-so-used-to temperate weather for an Hyderbad-bound RJ, she says, “Running itself is a huge challenge, but it is good for you. It keeps one active and takes a step closer towards a healthy lifestyle. The biggest challenge for me was the weather; training in a country where the temperatures are warm and comparing it with single-digit temperatures in temperate zones of the western countries I have run in. I practice pranayama for better breathing to keep me comfortable while running.”

She sends a message to runners who take her as an example: “People look up to me; I say it is all about managing time. I am a fitness freak and always want a healthy lifestyle, as you only live once and don’t know what happens next. When something makes you happy, do more of it; running makes you happy as it releases happy hormones. Have a good lifestyle and go for it.”  In the near future, the marathoner aims to hit London, Tokyo, and Boston streets. This apart, the upcoming Mumbai half marathon will not be a miss.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJ Bhargavi Lavanya
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp