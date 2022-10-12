ED grills media house MD in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday grilled the Managing Director of a media house in Hyderabad, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam.The MD of the regional newspaper was summoned by the agency to appear before it on Tuesday after a team of ED officials from Delhi carried out searches at his Jubilee Hills residence recently. The ED officials grilled him for several hours on Tuesday to find out if he has any links with the scam.

During their searches at the MD’s house, the ED team collected several incriminating documents and digital evidence from the office of the media personality and from his residence.The officials are said to have found connections with Arjun Pandey, one of the accused. Arjun Pandey is the President (Marketing and Sales) of an English media house founded by the media giant.

On Tuesday, ED inquired the MD of the media house about his links with Arjun Pandey and also about `5 crore transactions that were allegedly made for bribing the public servants and politicians in Delhi Excise Policy scam. The officials also reportedly found a transaction of `28 crore related to the media house and the purpose of receiving the money was questioned.

The inquiries by the investigation authorities revealed that Abhishek Rao, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, has transferred the money to the accounts of newspaper MD. The investigations also found that the media house MD and accused Abhishek Rao are directors of a company.

The ED officials are suspecting that the money used in getting the liquor tenders was floated through the media house and Arjun Pandey and other prominent individuals played a major role in getting the tenders.

According to sources, following the questioning by the ED, the media house MD has sought some time to give details of the transactions made through his bank accounts.

