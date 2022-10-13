Home Cities Hyderabad

Delhi riots case accused picked up in Hyderabad

The accused, Muntajim alias Musa Qureshi, is a resident of Chand Bagh. He was apprehended on Monday evening from Gayatri Nagar, Meerpet.

Published: 13th October 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Musa Qureshi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man who is accused of killing Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, officials said on Wednesday. The accused, Muntajim alias Musa Qureshi, is a resident of Chand Bagh. He was apprehended on Monday evening from Gayatri Nagar, Meerpet, which falls under the Rachakonda police commissionerate. 

According to the police, Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau officer, was brutally killed by a mob at Chand Bagh Pulia, Khajoori Nala, Main Karawal Nagar during the riots on February 25, 2020.Ankit Sharma was stabbed 52 times by the mob and his body was later found in a drain. Earlier, the Delhi Police had arrested Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain (he was later suspended) in the same case. Nine persons have been named as accused in the murder.

Police state that Muntajim has been living in Telangana for the past six months. He was earlier imprisoned in a rape and kidnapping case. A trap was laid for Muntajim at a chemist shop in Meerpet which he used to frequent on a regular basis. He was picked up on Monday evening from the shop. Police say that they have sufficient evidence to establish Muntajim’s guilt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp