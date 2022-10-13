Delhi riots case accused picked up in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man who is accused of killing Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, officials said on Wednesday. The accused, Muntajim alias Musa Qureshi, is a resident of Chand Bagh. He was apprehended on Monday evening from Gayatri Nagar, Meerpet, which falls under the Rachakonda police commissionerate.

According to the police, Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau officer, was brutally killed by a mob at Chand Bagh Pulia, Khajoori Nala, Main Karawal Nagar during the riots on February 25, 2020.Ankit Sharma was stabbed 52 times by the mob and his body was later found in a drain. Earlier, the Delhi Police had arrested Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain (he was later suspended) in the same case. Nine persons have been named as accused in the murder.

Police state that Muntajim has been living in Telangana for the past six months. He was earlier imprisoned in a rape and kidnapping case. A trap was laid for Muntajim at a chemist shop in Meerpet which he used to frequent on a regular basis. He was picked up on Monday evening from the shop. Police say that they have sufficient evidence to establish Muntajim’s guilt.

