Hyderabad: Cops seize Rs 2 crore hawala money in Banjara Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing the recovery of unaccounted (hawala) cash, Task Force sleuths recovered Rs 2 crore in cash in Banjara Hills and arrested four transporters late on Tuesday night. However, the receiver and his team are still on the run.

With the Munugode byelection less than a month away, police are on high alert and are trying to prevent such illegal transactions. The police reportedly received information about the movement of the accused in Banjara Hills and swung into action. All the accused — Ajit Thakar, Dilip Singh Chauwan, Mahendra Singh and Parmar Sandeep Kumar — hail from Gujarat.

Police said the accused were directed to deliver the cash in Banjara Hills to a person named Vivek, the receiver in the city. However, Vivek’s aides came to know that the cops had nabbed the other accused and fled from the spot.

Recently, Task Force sleuths under Hyderabad Police Commisionerate limits has seized crores of hawala money — Rs 79 lakh in Chadrayangutta, followed by Rs 2.4 crore in Jubilee Hills and Rs 3.5 crore in Gandhi Nagar.

