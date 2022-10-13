Juggling the show and business

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi filmmaker and entrepreneur Radhika Lavu enjoys a creative balance between producing films and business, and calls it an art in itself. She talks to CE about her passion, patience and everything in between

Hyderabad’s pride, Radhika Lavu, who gave the country acclaimed shows like Unheard and G.O.D (Gods of Dharmapuri), in an exclusive conversation with CE, talks about her soon-to-be-out project, its robust cast, her production house, and more.

Filmmaking is an immensely fulfilling creative field, but it is nonetheless a business, says Radhika, founder of Ellanar Films. “To me, finding the balance between the creative and practical aspects of my chosen vocation is an art in itself. In a certain sense, both filmmaking and entrepreneurship require a deep-rooted sense of empathy. In film-making, this extends to telling a story that is universal and relatable and in entrepreneurship, it is about accurately catching the pulse of the audiences, and understanding the kind of art that greatly appeals to them,” says she.

Her upcoming gem Minimum is a rooted immigrant saga that explores the many aspirations, realities and realisations of Indians who venture off to start a new life in foreign lands. “However, at the heart of it, it aims to showcase a very honest portrait of the human condition and resilience, and our universal ability to adapt to many unforeseen realities,” she says, adding that she has immense faith in the story, and especially the authenticity and relatability of the tale she aims to bring to life. “I’m excited to showcase Minimum, which I believe will make for a riveting and meaningful watch for the audiences. I also hold many fond memories of working on the project, with an absolutely delightful cast and crew that has been so sincere and passionate about helping the beautiful story translate onto the screen as an honest and vivid tale. The cast and crew really are a filmmaker’s dream and can’t wait for all the magic to translate on screen,” she tells CE.

Asked if it’s different being a woman on the sets as a filmmaker, as against other roles, she replies, “Having been in the industry for more than ten years, there has definitely been great progress in terms of the right representation for women, both behind and in front of the camera. As a producer, one has to lead the vision and morale of the unit, as well as bring about the best possible creative synergy on the set. Much like every other industry, making films has also not been an equal playing ground for women in the past, however, there seems to be a sea of positive change. So far in my filmmaking journey, my cast and crew have been immensely cooperative and respectful.”

Does she have a list of favourites to work with and any Telugu stories to tell the world? She answers, “If the right opportunity comes along, I would be thrilled to present a Telugu film to the audiences! To me, the greatest factor in helming a project is taking up a story that I believe needs to be told to the people, and stories that would add something to the lives of people, regardless of the industry. I have long been an admirer of Kamal sir, and his mastery over his craft, and his ability to magically transport into a character’s skin. In terms of directors, Mani sir’s cinematic worlds have been an invaluable influence on my approach towards filmmaking.”

She who has many exciting projects in the pipeline, across diverse industries such as international films, the Malayalam film industry, Marathi cinema etc., says, “This is a very exciting time for Ellanar, as we steer ahead and expand our production house beyond geographical and linguistic borders. This feels like especially the right time to do so, with the audiences evolving more than ever, and language no longer being a barrier to fully enjoy the beauty of a film,” she signs off.

