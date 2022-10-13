Home Cities Hyderabad

Liquor scam: Abhishek, auditor Butchi Babu questioned

The officials enquired about the irregularities in the policy, which liquor traders could use for illegal benefit.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the second day of custody, the arrested accused, Abhishek Rao Boinpally, failed to furnish proper replies to the queries posed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials regarding the Delhi Excise Policy scam, said sources. The officials enquired about the irregularities in the policy, which liquor traders could use for illegal benefit.

The CBI also questioned auditor Butchi Babu and other businesspersons, who are considered close to a political family in the Telugu states. They asked him about the establishment of shell companies at the time of liquor tenders and who gave the task to him and what the purpose behind the scam was.

Officials reportedly asked Abhishek about his interest in Delhi excise policy and why he conducted multiple meetings with traders and other accused in Hyderabad, New Delhi and Mumbai.In reply, Abhishek said he wanted to start a business along with Robin Distilleries director and co-accused Arun Ramchandran Pillai, said sources. 

CBI officials also questioned co-accused Amit Arora, Director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, who is a close associate to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with money transactions. Sources said the officials questioned Amit and Abhishek about the total amount of money collected from licensee vendors and how much of the amount was transferred to Manish Sisodia or other persons.

Two other businesspersons, who are also under the CBI radar, were also questioned at the CBI Headquarters in New Delhi. Officials suspect that the two are linked to Abhishek Rao. They asked why the duo had participated in the meetings with traders along with Abhishek.

