Home Cities Hyderabad

Rain lashes several parts of Hyderabad

Across the State, heavy rainfall occurred in Siddipet, Mahbubnagar and Sangareddy districts with Rayapole witnessing the highest rainfall of 9.1 cm.

Published: 13th October 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

People take shelter under a shed in Borabanda late on Wednesday night

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of a trough, Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed different parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday. Till 8 pm, RC Puram recorded the highest rainfall of 3.8 cm, followed by BHEL (2.9 cm) and Patancheru (2.2 cm). Across the State, heavy rainfall occurred in Siddipet, Mahbubnagar and Sangareddy districts with Rayapole witnessing the highest rainfall of 9.1 cm.

With regard to weather interference, the trough from interior Karnataka to southwest Madhya Pradesh across Marathwada and Vidarbha extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked. Mainly low level southerlies/ south-easterlies prevail over the State.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana. In Hyderabad, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur. Surface winds are likely to be easterlies/ south-easterlies with wind speed around 4-8 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 °C and 22 °C respectively during the next 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp