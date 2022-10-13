Rain lashes several parts of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of a trough, Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed different parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday. Till 8 pm, RC Puram recorded the highest rainfall of 3.8 cm, followed by BHEL (2.9 cm) and Patancheru (2.2 cm). Across the State, heavy rainfall occurred in Siddipet, Mahbubnagar and Sangareddy districts with Rayapole witnessing the highest rainfall of 9.1 cm.

With regard to weather interference, the trough from interior Karnataka to southwest Madhya Pradesh across Marathwada and Vidarbha extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked. Mainly low level southerlies/ south-easterlies prevail over the State.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana. In Hyderabad, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur. Surface winds are likely to be easterlies/ south-easterlies with wind speed around 4-8 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 °C and 22 °C respectively during the next 24 hours.

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of a trough, Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed different parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday. Till 8 pm, RC Puram recorded the highest rainfall of 3.8 cm, followed by BHEL (2.9 cm) and Patancheru (2.2 cm). Across the State, heavy rainfall occurred in Siddipet, Mahbubnagar and Sangareddy districts with Rayapole witnessing the highest rainfall of 9.1 cm. With regard to weather interference, the trough from interior Karnataka to southwest Madhya Pradesh across Marathwada and Vidarbha extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked. Mainly low level southerlies/ south-easterlies prevail over the State. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana. In Hyderabad, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur. Surface winds are likely to be easterlies/ south-easterlies with wind speed around 4-8 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 °C and 22 °C respectively during the next 24 hours.