 Repo rate rise causes decline in Hyderabad real estate affordability

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the recent rise in median loan rates, Hyderabad’s realty market has seen a decline in affordability due to the 50 basis points (BPS) hike in the repo rate. On September 30, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 50 BPS taking the cumulative hike to 190 BPS this year.

The 0.95 per cent cumulative increase in the median home loan rate will impact the affordability of homes and thus, affect the purchase decisions of homebuyers as well. A real estate agency, Knight Frank, in its proprietary study, Affordability Index for Q3 2022, cited that affordability has declined but remained low in regards to the pre-pandemic levels.

As a result of this, Hyderabad has turned out to be the second most expensive residential market in the country. From 53 per cent in 2010, the home purchase affordability index improved to 33 per cent in 2019. With the advent of the pandemic in early 2020, the affordability index further improved to 29 per cent in 2021. In Q3 2022, the affordability index currently stands at 31 per cent.

Knight Frank’s Affordability Index, which tracks the Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) to income ratio for an average household, witnessed steady improvement from 2010 to 2021 across the eight leading cities of India especially during the pandemic when the RBI cut repo rates to decadal lows. However, with the fourth consecutive repo rate hike, the cumulative 50 BPS hike by the RBI has decreased home purchase affordability on an average by 2 per cent across markets and increased the EMI load by 7.4 per cent.

Among all cities, Ahmedabad remains the most affordable housing market amongst the top eight cities with a ratio of 22 per cent followed by Pune at 26 per cent and Chennai at 27 per cent. While Mumbai remains the most expensive residential market in the country, the city’s home purchase affordability index registered a significant improvement from 97 per cent in 2010 to 57 per cent in Q3 2022.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “The home affordability, due to the rise in median loan rates, worsened in 2022. An increase in the median home loan rate will impact affordability. However, with the need for homeownership still being strong, homebuyers will largely make necessary compromises by considering lower-priced housing units rather than deferring their purchases as expectations of further price increases will discourage deferment.”

