Ring in a safe and sane Diwali

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Diwali preparations are in full swing in the city. Amid all the festive cheer, experts look back on some tragedies in the past to warn you how you can prep your home, skin, health, and vehicles, among other things, for a sound Diwali:

Vehicles

The biggest gift you can gift yourself this Diwali is an EV, it will be a boon during this festival as it can balance air pollution to a minor extent. But you also need to take care of them during this time — though EVs catch less fire, some actions can lead to a disaster. Make sure to avoid the car body cover, they aren’t fireproof and can catch fire from crackers. Try not to park them in spaces where it’s likely that people will celebrate their festivals. Do not leave the window open or leave the purchased crackers in your car truck for longer.

-- Amit Singh, founder of TelioEV, Hyderabad

Health

The festival season is the time to enjoy and relish the time with family and friends. While we plan for our festival, we should be cautious that there are many infectious diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria which attack during this monsoon time of the year.

Generally, when we get symptoms of any of these diseases, we are advised to wait for at least 3 days and then get a rapid test done but with the development of gold standard RT-PCR tests, one can get these detected at a very early stage. As RT-PCR is more sensitive, it can detect pathogens of these diseases even in one day so that early treatment can be started. One can get these tests done at affordable prices and obtain results in just less than 6 hours and enjoy the festive season to its fullest.

-- Dr. Saima Naz Khan, senior manager - scientific affairs, Genes2Me, Hyderabad

Home

The celebration of Diwali is a great chance to tidy up your walls in the space of social gatherings or the mandir room. You can make a move to tidy up the home and clean up the design of your well-known rooms by revamping furniture pieces. Consider changing to brilliant or warm shaded materials, pad covers, drapes and so on, and adding metallic stylistic theme accents like wall lights, ‘samai’ or metallic diya stand, adorned plate and so forth. Tones, for example, white, yellow, orange and red truly draw out the bubbly embodiment of Diwali. Assuming you have indoor plants, you can put together them inside for a natural inside look.

-- Raghunandan Saraf, founder-CEO, Saraf Furniture, Gachibowli

Skin

Stick to your basic cleanser-sunscreen moisturiser routine. Double-cleanse during the nights — first with a balm or oil-based cleanser, followed by a cetyl alcohol-based cleanser. This will help in removing all the excess make-up because we tend to use a lot of it during the festive season than other days.

Get at least 6-8 hours’ sleep and keep yourself hydrated, drinking 4-5 litres of water per day. You can also opt for some skin brightening and rejuvenating masks available in the market for that instant glow — once or twice a week. In-clinic procedures, mainly medi-facials, laser-toning, skin rejuvenation peels, etc., help in instant brightening and getting rid of sudden tanning.

— Dr Ravali Yalamanchili, founder and chief dermatologist at Neya Dermatology and Aesthetics

