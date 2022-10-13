Worth your while 

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most of us try and find easy ways to get the home chores done. Although cleaning our homes ahead of any festival has become a lot easier for most of us, thanks to the umpteen number of services available online, a huge majority of people still prefer doing it themselves, as part of the festive ritual. Many find this to be a task but what’s a festival that ends in a day? A popular blogger from the city, Namrata Bhagtani, has come up with some quick and simple tips to ensure your cleaning won’t feel tiresome.

Asked why she would rather clean her home herself over outsourcing it with ease, Namrata shares the concept behind it all, saying, “Diwali cleaning for me, is a beautiful way to usher in the festive season. It’s a way to not just declutter our homes of all the excess we accumulate over the year but also declutter our minds and not get too attached to material possessions. For me, it becomes even more fun as I involve my kids in the whole process and they learn the importance of this ritual too. Our home Diwali cleaning is done by all family members and our helpers pitching in, and continues for about three weeks, in the period between Dussehra and Diwali. It is a lot of effort, but so totally worth it as we get set to welcome the most important festival of the year.”

Her first important step is to begin by cleaning outside and then working one’s way in. “Next, cover the major parts first floors, walls, and furniture and then move to the insides of the cupboards, drawers etc. Pay special attention to the cleaning of the kitchen and toilets,” she tells CE.

She maintains that decluttering is important: “If you haven’t used certain household items for a year, you probably will never use them, so it’s time to say goodbye.” To each their own, she believes and adds, “It’s okay if you want to call in help for some of the more difficult tasks like cleaning attics, tube lights, fans etc. Do not panic if your cleaning doesn’t get done in time or the way you want it to — after all, a clean mind and heart are more important than a clean home.”

