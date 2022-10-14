Heavy rains inundate Hyderabad colonies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The overnight heavy rains left several roads and residential areas in the city inundated. Severe waterlogging was reported on the roads in low-lying areas, causing much inconvenience to residents.At AOC Road in Secunderabad Cantonment, overnight rains flooded the roads. Office-goers had to struggle hard to wade through the rainwater amid long traffic snarls on Thursday morning.

The road condition went for a toss near St Martin’s Engineering College, Dhulapally, a few km away from Kompally, where the rainwater from nearby colonies gushed onto the roads. Students going to schools and colleges and locals had a tough time throughout the day to cross the road as water level has reached almost three feet.

Severe flood situation prevailed in several colonies like Mayur Marg, Brahmanwadi in Begumpet and a couple of other areas as the water remained stagnant in residential areas. It was a difficult day for locals attending to their daily chores amid stormwater.

Waterlogging at Brahmanwadi in Hyderabad following heavy rains;

The internal roads were covered with mud in Parsigutta, Secunderabad, following heavy rainfall on Wednesday night. The impact of rainfall was such that a couple of bikes got washed away when riders tried to drive through the floodwater in Borabanda.

Due to construction activities such as the widening of roads and dividers and footpaths without outlets for stormwater, incidents of waterlogging has been increasing in many parts of the city. Even in prime areas like Panjagutta, water stagnation has been frequently taking place during the rains.

Kukatally recorded the highest rainfall of 10.4 cm among all areas in the city during the last 24 hours, followed by Alwal (9.6 cm), Trimulgherry (9.5 cm) and Balanagar (9.4 cm). Across the State, Rayapole in Siddipet registered the maximum rainfall of 16 cm.

The forecast by IMD suggest that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts including Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Kamareddy, over the next two days.

