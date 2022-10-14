Hyderabad sees drop in property registrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has recorded registration of 50,953 residential units with a total worth of Rs 25,094 crore in the last nine months, a marked decline as compared to the corresponding period last year, where 62,052 units amounting to Rs 27,640 crore were registered.In September this year, 4,307 residential units amounting to Rs 2,198 crore were registered.

When it comes to districts, the study shows that home sales registration in Medchal-Malkajgiri district was recorded at 43 per cent followed by Rangareddy district at 41 per cent.The total registrations in Hyderabad district was recorded at 15 per cent in September.During the last nine months, the category of sales in units larger than 1,000 square feet maintained its share of approximately 81 per cent of total house sales registrations.

Houses from 1,000 to 2,000 square feet accounted for 71 per cent of all sales during the period. The consumer trend of upgrading their home and moving into larger living quarters that began during the pandemic continued in September.

