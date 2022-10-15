Furry Flyers

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pet relocation platforms have been witnessing a growing demand from students and young professionals moving abroad. CE speaks to companies to learn more about how they’re reuniting pets with their parents in a foreign land

For a doting pet parent, having to part ways with their beloved creatures is a painful process, especially when they cross borders for higher studies or greener pastures. While many accept this to be a way of life, not many know that they can actually relocate their pets to wherever they move. A lack of knowledge about this has resulted in several pets either being abandoned, given away, put up for sale or adoption and other miserable conditions that leave some traumatised too, in some cases. Thankfully, pet relocation platforms have been witnessing high demand from students and young professionals moving abroad.

Recently, Akansha, a student in the USA, wanted to relocate her pet (a Boxer) to the states. However, Boxers are snub-nosed dogs who are at high risk while travelling via air; not many airlines guarantee to maintain the oxygen level in their cargo load. Due to this reason, no airline agreed to relocate her baby dog posing a huge challenge for Akansha. That’s when she reached out to Carry My Pet. After four months of trying with different airlines, Carry My Pet finally got Lufthansa Airlines to agree to this transportation. The company took care of all the paperwork, ensured that the dog was safe and comfortable in his crate, and sent him off to the USA to reunite with Akansha.

According to a study, since the pandemic, approximately 10% of the younger generation has taken in a new pet, which means that millions of people are now part of the rapidly expanding pet ownership sector. “While this generation is doing well in responsibly raising a pet, one major obstacle millennials face is if and when they relocate for studies or work, they are often left with no choice but to leave their fur babies behind. Having done many challenging pet relocations for their clients, Aamir Islam, co-founder of Carry My Pet said “We were hopeful to reunite Akansha with her dog and after a long wait and constant trying, we were successful in doing so. Such unusual relocations constantly push us to do better, which lights a fire in our hearts and makes us believe in our purpose.”

Likewise, many pet relocation companies in India like Airpets, Furry Flyers, HappyToRelocate, etc. cater to the similar needs of the clients. Hyderabad’s Rebecca Vedavathy needed her 3-year-old Persian cat to be brought from Bengaluru to Hyderabad as she was shifting base to Hyderabad for work. “Companies like these had experts who answered all my queries patiently and helped me through the process and the paperwork in the quickest manner possible,” she tells CE.

“Close to 10% of yearly relocation queries come from Hyderabad. Last year, we received close to 500+ queries out of which over 350 were for domestic relocation,” Aamir informs.Vinayak Prabhu, directer and co-founder of Furry Flyers shares how companies like his come in to ensure pets reach their parents. “For domestic travel, one can opt from the many pet-friendly taxis in the country. Not many are aware that their pets can be relocated by trains. Railways legally allow you to carry your pet along with you through first-class travel. For those who cannot afford to pay for first class tickets can always have their pet travel in the luggage coach, although that is not advisable,” he says, adding that currently, Air India and Akasa Air allow you to fly with your pets without hassle. “For Air India, if your pet is lighter than 5kg, you can carry them below your seats with proper care. Otherwise, you can also pay for them as part of extra baggage and they will be flown in through the cargo,” says he.

He mentions that while a pet can be relocated to any country in the world, each country has a different set of rules, some easy, and some difficult. “Agencies like ours assist you in navigating through the many rules and documentation. For countries like the UK and Hong Kong, the process could take up to 3-4 months, while it could take not longer than 2 weeks. India has one of the most difficult set of regulations to import pets, including rules that the parents should have to be returning to the country for good (not vacation) and must have stayed abroad for at least two years,” he says, adding that the process of this includes the pet being microchipped (injected between their shoulder blades) for life, vaccination, clearing tests, etc.

