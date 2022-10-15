Hyderabad: Family of con artists dupes gullible of Rs 6 crore

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For this family of four con artists, swindling people of crores of rupees is child’s play. The family members first identify people with deep pockets and after gaining their confidence with convincing arguments that they could make good returns on their investment, disappear with their cash.

They have already relieved 40 victims across India of nearly Rs 6 crore. Their game was up when the Central Crime Station police swooped on the price accused after one of the victims lodged a complaint. He will be produced in court on Saturday.

For them, the easy prey are techies with whom they acquaint themselves first and then begin earning their trust to bleed them later. The victims, in their complaint to the police, said that convinced by the glib talk of these fraudsters, they started investing money in small amounts initially. To gain the trust, the tricksters returned their investment along with decent profits. The victims soon became greedy and began investing in huge amounts.

When the fraudsters thought the money was good enough, they would disappear with it. If any victim tried to contact them repeatedly, they would get back to them with dire consequences. In one such incident, the tricksters had asked him to meet them at place for returning his money, and when he turned up, they beat him black and blue and left him to his fate.

The culprits have been identified as Kongara Anjamma Chowdary, Kongara Hema Chowdary, Kongara Sumanth and Naga Uma Shankar from Kukatpally.They would spin interesting yarns to the victims like how they could take theatres on lease or distribute movies to make good money on their investments. They named some hit movies like Kabali, A Aa, Janatha Garage,and Veedorakam Vaadorakam to get them interested in their business proposition.

Victims including farmers and middle-class employees had invested their life savings in the hope of making some profit but when they could not get anything even after a long period of time, they approached the CCS. The police, however, remained mum on the arrest of the accused.

