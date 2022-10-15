Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Family of con artists dupes gullible of Rs 6 crore

The victims, in their complaint to the police, said that convinced by the glib talk of these fraudsters, they started investing money in small amounts initially.

Published: 15th October 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For this family of four con artists, swindling people of crores of rupees is child’s play. The family members first identify people with deep pockets and after gaining their confidence with convincing arguments that they could make good returns on their investment, disappear with their cash.

They have already relieved 40 victims across India of nearly Rs 6 crore. Their game was up when the Central Crime Station police swooped on the price accused after one of the victims lodged a complaint. He will be produced in court on Saturday.

For them, the easy prey are techies with whom they acquaint themselves first and then begin earning their trust to bleed them later.  The victims, in their complaint to the police, said that convinced by the glib talk of these fraudsters, they started investing money in small amounts initially. To gain the trust, the tricksters returned their investment along with decent profits. The victims soon became greedy and began investing in huge amounts. 

When the fraudsters thought the money was good enough, they would disappear with it. If any victim tried to contact them repeatedly, they would get back to them with dire consequences. In one such incident, the tricksters had asked him to meet them at place for returning his money, and when he turned up, they beat him black and blue and left him to his fate.

The culprits have been identified as Kongara Anjamma Chowdary, Kongara Hema Chowdary, Kongara Sumanth and Naga Uma Shankar from Kukatpally.They would spin interesting yarns to the victims like how they could take theatres on lease or distribute movies to make good money on their investments. They named some hit movies like Kabali, A Aa, Janatha Garage,and Veedorakam Vaadorakam to get them interested in their business proposition. 

Victims including farmers and middle-class employees had invested their life savings in the hope of making some profit but when they could not get anything even after a long period of time, they approached the CCS. The police, however, remained mum on the arrest of the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp